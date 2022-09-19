Raymond James Raises STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target to C$10.00

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNVVF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

STEP Energy Services Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of SNVVF stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

