Refinable (FINE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $463,191.00

Refinable (FINE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $906,212.08 and approximately $463,191.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00117764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00874137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s launch date was February 25th, 2021. Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refinable is refinable.com.

Refinable Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Invested by Binance and Mr Beast, Refinable is an NFT marketplace on BSC, empowering both individual creators and beloved brands to easily and affordably create, discover, trade, and leverage NFTs. Supporting all communities in engaging with NFTs is Refinable’s mission and it looks forward to empowering the next generation of digital transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

