Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $625.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of RTOKY opened at $29.77 on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.14%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

