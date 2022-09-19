Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September 19th (ATZAF, BSM, CPE, CRK, DEN, EOG, FANG, KRP, MGY, MNRL)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, September 19th:

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

