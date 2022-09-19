Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.5% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 637.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 135,536 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 527,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $25.26. 93,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54.

