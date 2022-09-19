Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EA shares. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.15. 37,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,770. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

