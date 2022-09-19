Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $16.78 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $16,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,463. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $58.17.

