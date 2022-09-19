Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Trading Down 2.7 %

AZO stock traded down $58.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,107.04. 13,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,653. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,191.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,092.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,559.43 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.31 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,172.94.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

