Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $4.41 Million in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.80% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 212,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,972,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $52.18. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,503. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $70.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend
