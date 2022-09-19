Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $5.16 Million in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 204,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,000. Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.83% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSMN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.06. 245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,227. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $25.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.023 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.

