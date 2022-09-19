Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 473.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,488,000 after buying an additional 1,871,658 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after buying an additional 794,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.96. The stock had a trading volume of 76,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,392. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.92 and its 200 day moving average is $158.67.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.