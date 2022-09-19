Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes $886,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.08% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSMQ traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

