Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:RGD traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.38. 354,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,581. The stock has a market capitalization of C$372.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. Reunion Gold has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

