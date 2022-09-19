Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,694 shares in the company, valued at $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,415,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,106,000 after acquiring an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,902,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 881,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 126,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

