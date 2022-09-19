Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s previous close.

RMNI stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $429.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 96.56% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 5,238 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $30,537.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,589 shares in the company, valued at $423,193.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Sebastian Grady sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $36,530.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,864.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $30,537.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,193.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,748 shares of company stock valued at $139,643. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

