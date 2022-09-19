Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s previous close.
RMNI stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $429.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $11.52.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 96.56% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
