Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 3,390 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,502,416. The company has a market capitalization of $394.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.29 and a 52-week high of $371.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,068. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.