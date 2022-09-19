Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $200.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.07.

BA opened at $144.29 on Thursday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.93.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 486.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $553,934,000 after buying an additional 97,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

