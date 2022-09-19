Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Peel Hunt cut Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $371.67.

Royal Mail Price Performance

Royal Mail stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

About Royal Mail

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2698 per share. This represents a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

