Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

RBCN stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Rubicon Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $11.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

In other news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $637,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at $629,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

