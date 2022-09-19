SAFE DEAL (SFD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.80 Million

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $2,096.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00003453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00088477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00079961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007702 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SFD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,170,488 coins and its circulating supply is 4,143,346 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

