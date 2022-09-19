Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CAO Sells $91,826.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samsara Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.39. 1,928,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,355. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of research firms recently commented on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

