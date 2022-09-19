Sara Bay Financial Buys 488 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,068 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $146.33. 478,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,502,416. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $144.29 and a one year high of $371.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.72 and a 200 day moving average of $171.80. The company has a market capitalization of $393.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.