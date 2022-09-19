Sara Bay Financial Buys 82 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Cummins were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.47 and its 200-day moving average is $205.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

