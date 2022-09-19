Sara Bay Financial Invests $313,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MET traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at MetLife

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.