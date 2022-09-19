Sarcophagus Price Hits $0.16 (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000811 BTC on exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $2.44 million and $784.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00118945 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002333 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00871033 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Sarcophagus Profile
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Sarcophagus
