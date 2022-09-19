SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) is Manning & Napier Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,192 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up about 2.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of SBA Communications worth $180,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $818,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 118.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Performance

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $3.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.03. 9,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,935. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $286.41 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

