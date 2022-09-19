Schlumberger Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 59,546 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 86% compared to the average volume of 31,961 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 252,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,403,625. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

