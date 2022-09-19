Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is WBH Advisory Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.8% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $21,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,623,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.78. 46,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,793. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

