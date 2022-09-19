Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,798 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in SEA by 25.2% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,055,439 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $70,566,000 after acquiring an additional 212,587 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in SEA by 32.0% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 30,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in SEA by 21.0% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,765 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.15. 98,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,248. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.68. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

