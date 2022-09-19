Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.11.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE traded up $3.60 on Monday, hitting $172.04. 10,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,902. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

