ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,283 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $45,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $4.79 on Monday, reaching $421.01. 16,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,746. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total transaction of $368,660.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,743.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

