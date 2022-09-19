Shardus (ULT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,754.00

Shardus (ULT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Shardus has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Shardus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shardus has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $18,754.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006460 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00237723 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Shardus Coin Profile
Shardus is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus.
Shardus Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shardus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.
