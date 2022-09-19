Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,650 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
SHEL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) target price on Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) target price on Shell in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price on Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,881.40 ($34.82).
SHEL opened at GBX 2,296.50 ($27.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £166.81 billion and a PE ratio of 560.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,188.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,177.06. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72).
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
