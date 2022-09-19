Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
DFS Furniture Price Performance
Shares of DFS opened at GBX 128.60 ($1.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £314.79 million and a PE ratio of 756.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.32. DFS Furniture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 302 ($3.65). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 162.88.
DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend
DFS Furniture Company Profile
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.
