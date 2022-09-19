Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

DFS Furniture Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at GBX 128.60 ($1.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £314.79 million and a PE ratio of 756.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.32. DFS Furniture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 302 ($3.65). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 162.88.

DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend

DFS Furniture Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

