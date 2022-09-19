Short Interest in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Declines By 12.5%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 13,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.13. 108,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,861,575. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $251.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,255,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 12.6% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,471 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 864,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

