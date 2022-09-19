Short Interest in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Decreases By 18.9%

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Acme United stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.80. 563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.86. Acme United has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $38.68.

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.77 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

In other news, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,925. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,453 shares of company stock worth $77,581 and have sold 2,543 shares worth $80,590. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Acme United by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Acme United by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

