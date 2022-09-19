Short Interest in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Rises By 15.8%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIRD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Allbirds Stock Performance

BIRD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.74. 23,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,869. Allbirds has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $551.15 million and a PE ratio of -5.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

See Also

