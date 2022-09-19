Short Interest in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Declines By 18.9%

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 90,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 469,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $9,523,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 814.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Price Performance

Shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

About Altimeter Growth Corp. 2

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

