Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Expands By 31.0%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.47 on Monday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

