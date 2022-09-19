Short Interest in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Expands By 9.5%

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 231,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Backblaze by 269.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 301,271 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $3,374,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,783 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 12.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth $620,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze Trading Down 1.3 %

BLZE traded down 0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting 5.17. 3,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Backblaze has a 1 year low of 4.81 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of 7.45. The firm has a market cap of $163.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48.

About Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.