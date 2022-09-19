Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Expands By 13.6%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Bank7 during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank7 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank7 Stock Up 0.7 %

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BSVN traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $22.63. 47 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Bank7’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

