Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Increases By 19.8%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 273,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 27,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

