Short Interest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Drops By 26.9%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
BlackSky Technology Price Performance
About BlackSky Technology
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackSky Technology (BKSY)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.