Short Interest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Drops By 26.9%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

About BlackSky Technology

NYSE:BKSY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,428. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. BlackSky Technology has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

