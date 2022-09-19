Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Increases By 20.6%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BPYPP traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,313. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Brookfield Property Partners

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

