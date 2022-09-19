Short Interest in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Increases By 18.9%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 26,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.51.

Canopy Growth Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CGC stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.23. 5,808,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,796,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

