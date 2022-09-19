Short Interest in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Declines By 14.8%

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in C&F Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C&F Financial Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:CFFI traded down $2.55 on Monday, hitting $51.20. 15,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. C&F Financial has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $180.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.38.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

