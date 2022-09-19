Short Interest in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Expands By 20.0%

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the fourth quarter worth about $7,108,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 255,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros alerts:

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CRZN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 132,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,662. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Company Profile

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.