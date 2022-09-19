Short Interest in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Decreases By 13.5%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 454,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $109.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,557. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $149.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

