Short Interest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Increases By 17.7%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DWACW traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. 85,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,689. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.67. Digital World Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $79.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of SaaS and technology, and the fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

