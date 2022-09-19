Short Interest in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Declines By 25.9%

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 380,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

DSS Stock Up 4.7 %

DSS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 302,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 2.56. DSS has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Get DSS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DSS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

About DSS

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.